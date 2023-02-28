Twenty-two-year-old Henry Rafferty died on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, as he was making his way home to West Park nearby after being out socialising on Friday, August 26, last year.

An inquest into the circumstances at Teesside Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard he died after a car accidentally ran over him as he lay in a poorly lit driveway.

Help was quickly called but efforts to save Henry’s life were sadly unsuccessful.

Flowers that were left on Elwick Road where Henry Rafferty sadly died.

The coroner’s court heard the driver of a Lexus stopped to turn into the driveway, which led to the rear of a number of properties, when he felt a bump.

This was said not to be unusual due to a number of trees in the area.

Karin Welsh, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said: “However, he and his wife, who was the front seat passenger, got out and sadly found that Henry was adjacent to their car.

"They immediately summonsed the emergency services but sadly when they attended, although there were attempts to assist Henry, he was declared dead by attending paramedics.”

It is not known whether Henry, who worked as a transport manager, had fallen or had chosen to lay down in the driveway.

The inquest heard he had around three times the drink-drive alcohol level in his system.

A number of witnesses came forward and residents provided CCTV footage to help the police piece together his last movements.

Miss Welsh said: “In summary, it appears that the police have concluded that this is what you would describe as a tragic accident.”

She added: “This young man had all his life in front of him and sadly has been taken away, and if anything I think it’s an example to all of us of the preciousness of life.”

Miss Welsh said the loss of Henry was devastating for all who knew him and his importance was demonstrated by the number of people who attended the inquest hearing in Middlesbrough.