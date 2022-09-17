The ‘Wuff at the Heugh’ dog event saw money raised for charities as Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, welcomed dogs and owners for a fun-filled afternoon.

The museum celebrated all things canine, with various activities including pet portraits, ‘temptation alley’ – where hounds had to avoid being lured by treats and toys – and Thunder Paw’s dog training, all in the name of raising money for charitable causes.

A number of dog charities will benefit from the event, including Grace’s Greyhounds, Stray Aid, DAS Dalmatian Sanctuary and TJ Danes Rescue.

The DAS Dalmation Sanctuary stand at the Heugh Battery Doggy Fun day on Saturday. The Dalmation Sanctuary are looking for help in setting up a a santuary in the North as the only one at present is in Devon.

Manager of the Heugh Battery Museum, Diane Stephens, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic.

"We’ve had a lot of people come out and donate to some really good local dog charities. It was a really great turnout as well. Lots of lovely dogs who were really well behaved. It was a brilliant success”

During the event, dogs were able to take part in canine hoopers - a fun, low impact activity where dogs navigate a course of hoops, tunnels and barrels as well as competitions for best treat catcher, best doggy smile, waggiest tail and for the dogs without a long tail – best wiggly bum.

Shirley Plummer (left) and Jane Thompson of the DAS Dalmation Sanctuary with 'Bosley' at the Heugh Battery Doggy Fun day on Saturday.

The first prize in the doggy themed raffle was a doggy photo shoot from AIMo Photography by Susan Tait, worth £110.

The Heugh Battery Museum preserves the only First World War battlefield in the UK and commemorates the Bombardment of Hartlepool in December 1914.

Pictured at the Heugh Battery Doggy Fun day on Saturday were l-r Leigh Turner, Max Lancaster, Ryan Anderson and Chloe Bowman and their dogs Koba and Alfie.