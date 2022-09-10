Hartlepool's hospice bids fond farewell to chief executive after 14 years

Tracy is retiring from the charity due to personal reasons after 14 years in the top job.

She became chief executive back in 2008 and led the organisation through some of its most challenging times.

Tracy will be succeeded by Sandra Britten and Nicola Haggan.

The out going Chief Executive of the Alice House Hospice Tracy Woodall (centre) with incoming joint Chief Executives Sandra Britten (left) and Nicola Haggan.

In a heartfelt statement, she said: “The hospice has been my life for 14 years and a lot has changed in this time,.

"However I have made the decision to retire as CEO due to personal reasons and to hand over to my younger protégés who have worked hard to develop their leadership skills to be able to take up the reins in a joint chief executive role.

"I have total confidence that Sandra Britten and Nicola Haggan as the new joint CEOs will continue the outstanding work that we do here.

“I feel the time is right to take a step back and spend more time with my family and my new great-grandchild, however I will not be giving up completely and will be supporting the hospice on a part time consultancy basis, on specific projects.”

In a joint message on behalf Tracy’s colleagues, her successors Nicola and Sandra said: “We thank Tracy for her years of hard work, dedication and support, both on a professional and personal level.

"Tracy has made a real difference to the lives of people in the local community and now the time has come for her to focus on family life, including welcoming her new great-grandchild.

“Tracy’s legacy is one of passion, innovation and a culture that has shaped the Hospice over the last decade and beyond. She will be missed and we wish her and her family the very best of health and happiness in the years to come.”

This year’s theme is Back to the 80s and there will be a prize for the best outfit.

The walk will start and finish at Tees & Hartlepool Yacht Club with walkers heading to Seaton Carew Golf Club before returning.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children.