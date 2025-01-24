Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in Hartlepool is celebrating following its latest report from education inspectors.

Kingsley Primary School, in Taybrooke Avenue, Hartlepool, received a “good” Ofsted rating – the second highest of four grades – following its previous report in January 2019.

Following a two-day visit in November of last year – the first since the grading framework changed – inspectors have now concluded: “Kingsley Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.”

They found pupils learn a "range of values that develop their character such as respect and kindness”.

The report states: “Kingsley Primary School is very welcoming: all are included.

"There is a strong sense of community. The school ensures that all pupils are included.

"Many pupils at the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"These pupils learn well alongside their peers in mainstream classrooms or in the two specially resourced provision for pupils with SEND that operate within the school.”

Kingsley Primary School head teacher Alison Darby is "really pleased that Ofsted recorded a lot of their strengths in their report."

The school has "high ambition for all pupils” and has “designed a curriculum to match this ambition, which identifies what it wants pupils to learn from early years onwards.”

The report adds: “Staff have secure subject knowledge and the school provides training to ensure this is the case.”

Kingsley Primary School has been given one area in which to improve upon.

According to the report, “some pupils do not make expected progress in some areas of the curriculum”.

The report states: “The school is refining its approach to some curriculum areas. As aspects of this are new, the school does not know how securely pupils are deepening key knowledge in all subjects.

"The school should evaluate and strengthen its monitoring systems so that all pupils progress well through the curriculum from their starting points.”

Head teacher Alison Darby said: “I’m really pleased that Ofsted recorded a lot of our strengths in their report.

"They really got a good feel for our school and what our ethos is, and how kind our kids are.

"We have a lot of kids with special needs so it was rewarding to see them praise the work that we do for them."

She continued: “We only had one improvement and that is something we are already working on which I think shows how well we know our school.”