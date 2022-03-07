Hartlepool's main swimming pool to reopen after temporary closure

The Mill House Leisure Centre’s pools shut due to a “Europe-wide shortage” of an important chemical used ensure the water is chlorinated and safe for swimming.

Hartlepool Borough Council has now said in a statement on Monday: “We’re delighted to announce the swimming pools at Hartlepool’s Mill House Leisure Centre will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, 8th March.”

A new sodium dosing system has now been installed to overcome last week’s short of compatible chemicals.

Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director, preventative and community based services, said: “We’re delighted the pools can reopen tomorrow and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding over the past week.

“I’d also like to place on record my thanks to the staff at Mill House who have worked tirelessly to ensure we can reopen the pools as soon as possible.”

