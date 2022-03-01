Why Hartlepool's Mill House swimming pool has suddenly closed for a 'number of days'

The pools at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre have been forced to shut for what Hartlepool Borough Council have said will be a “number of days” as staff wait for delivery of an “alternative dosing system”.

The closure is due to a lack of available calcium hypochlorite.

A statement on the council’s website said: “The decision comes after a number of pools across the North East and beyond have already been forced to close their doors as a result of this shortage.

“Unfortunately, we are at a stage where the usual reserves have become depleted.”

“The pools will remain closed for a number of days. However the rest of Mill House Leisure Centre will remain open as usual.”

Commenting on the situation, Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director of preventative and community based services at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’ve been doing everything possible to find an additional supply of calcium hypochlorite – a chemical used to chlorinate pools – but unfortunately this just hasn’t been possible.

“We’re very sorry for the frustration this announcement will cause to residents and hope to be able to reopen the pools as soon as we possibly can.

"We will be contacting swimming clubs, schools and those booked onto learn to swim programmes directly.”

Updated information regarding the reopening of the pools will be available on the council’s Get Hartlepool Active website at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk.

