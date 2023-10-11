Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool-based Manilla Cycling is holding a Pedal for Purpose event on Saturday, October 14, from 9am until noon at Summerhill, in Catcote Road, to raise money for Manilla Cycling and the PFC Trust.

Participants are encouraged to complete as many laps of the cycle track as possible as part of the UChangeLives campaign that encourages individuals to raise funds to support the PFC Trust’s work across the community.

Money raised will be split 50/50 between Manilla Cycling and the PFC Trust as a thank you to the charity for supporting Adam Brooks and Paul Daly, of Manilla Cycling, with travel, accommodation and training for their trip to Manchester as part of the World Masters Track World Championships.

Adam Brooks (left) and Paul Daly, pictured before the World Masters Track World Championships.

Manilla Cycling coach Adam said: “It wouldn’t have been possible without their support and it is fantastic that people from Hartlepool are given the platform to go and do events like this that they might not have been able to do.

"I have now recognised what is possible and it has given me even greater motivation to do well next year.”

The event will also include a bake sale and recycled clothing sale.

Adam said: “It would be great to see as many people as possible come along and complete as many laps as you can over the course of three hours. There is no pressure.

Adam Brooks, of Manilla Cycling, won the bronze medal from the Individual 3km pursuit.

"Those taking part can do as many laps as they want. They can do one lap or they can do 100.

"We are shouting out to everyone – parents, kids, anyone who wants to come and raise money.”

Adam returned from the competition with a bronze medal – from the Individual 3km pursuit – and took part in other events alongside Paul throughout the championships.

He said: “There were a few nerves but to qualify for the final with the third fastest time settled those and I managed to win the bronze.

"I had just gone for the experience so it exceeded expectations.”

Adam and Paul are already planning to go back to the World Masters Championships next year in Roubaix, France.