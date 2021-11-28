Hartlepool's March of the Mods gig hailed a success as punters not put off by Storm Arwen

Organisers have hailed the main night of a Hartlepool music fundraiser a success after donations went “well into the thousands” following the sold-out event.

The punk gig, which is part of the annual March of the Mods in Hartlepool, took place at the Corporation Club on Saturday, November 27 and featured bands The Warrens and The Jexit, as well as several top local DJs.

Although the gig kicked off just hours after Hartlepool faced the wrath of Storm Arwen, organiser Kev McGuire said nobody was fazed by the extreme weather the night before.

Kev told the Mail: “It went absolutely fantastic. It was sold out. It was just packed out. The bands were and the DJs were absolutely fantastic.”

Kev added: “You could tell people had been on lockdown for about 18 months. It was just one big party.

"The place started filling up from 3pm onwards, people were coming in, getting their seats, getting comfy and just getting ready for a good old dance and a laugh.”

Although the scooter ride, which is usually part of March of the Mods, had to be cancelled because of the severe weather, Kev said it didn’t spoil the party atmosphere.

He continued: "No one was fussed at all by any storm or snow. They just came to party."

All proceeds from the event are set to be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, Alice House Hospice and the family of Hartlepool man Mick Neil, a well-known scooter rider and DJ.

Kev added: "A massive thanks to everyone who came, and bought tickets and donated. Massive thanks to the bands, and the DJs and the acoustic acts. Massive thanks to the customers.

"It was good to see old friends from my past making new friends. It was just like one big family.”

March of the Mods will back in Hartlepool next year, with three events planned for March.

