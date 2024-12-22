Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Hartlepool’s banks has been given a boost after receiving a makeover earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool’s Newcastle Building Society branch, in York Road, has reopened following a two-month refurbishment and now features a free community space that provides local groups with a place to meet.

Andrew Haigh, the society’s chief executive officer, said: “We offer choice for customers whether they want a digital experience, or a trusted, friendly face on our high streets for those times when a branch is best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who was at the official reopening, said: “It is brilliant to see Newcastle Building Society showing this level of commitment to Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, cuts the ribbon to declare Hartlepool's Newcastle Building Society branch officially open. She stands alongside the Mayor’s Consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive, Andrew Haigh and Hartlepool branch manager Carrieanne Wilford.

"All too often, we have seen high street branches close, which leaves too many people isolated from financial services.

"Newcastle Building Society is reversing that trend and investing in communities like ours, which I warmly welcome.

"We need to rebuild and renew our high streets and this is an important step on that journey.”