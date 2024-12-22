Hartlepool’s Newcastle Building Society branch reopens after makeover

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
One of Hartlepool’s banks has been given a boost after receiving a makeover earlier this year.

Hartlepool’s Newcastle Building Society branch, in York Road, has reopened following a two-month refurbishment and now features a free community space that provides local groups with a place to meet.

Andrew Haigh, the society’s chief executive officer, said: “We offer choice for customers whether they want a digital experience, or a trusted, friendly face on our high streets for those times when a branch is best.”

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who was at the official reopening, said: “It is brilliant to see Newcastle Building Society showing this level of commitment to Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, cuts the ribbon to declare Hartlepool's Newcastle Building Society branch officially open. She stands alongside the Mayor’s Consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive, Andrew Haigh and Hartlepool branch manager Carrieanne Wilford.Hartlepool Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, cuts the ribbon to declare Hartlepool's Newcastle Building Society branch officially open. She stands alongside the Mayor’s Consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive, Andrew Haigh and Hartlepool branch manager Carrieanne Wilford.
"All too often, we have seen high street branches close, which leaves too many people isolated from financial services.

"Newcastle Building Society is reversing that trend and investing in communities like ours, which I warmly welcome.

"We need to rebuild and renew our high streets and this is an important step on that journey.”

