Hartlepool’s Newcastle Building Society branch reopens after makeover
Hartlepool’s Newcastle Building Society branch, in York Road, has reopened following a two-month refurbishment and now features a free community space that provides local groups with a place to meet.
Andrew Haigh, the society’s chief executive officer, said: “We offer choice for customers whether they want a digital experience, or a trusted, friendly face on our high streets for those times when a branch is best.”
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who was at the official reopening, said: “It is brilliant to see Newcastle Building Society showing this level of commitment to Hartlepool.
"All too often, we have seen high street branches close, which leaves too many people isolated from financial services.
"Newcastle Building Society is reversing that trend and investing in communities like ours, which I warmly welcome.
"We need to rebuild and renew our high streets and this is an important step on that journey.”
