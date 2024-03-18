Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 152 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2023, 66 of which related to animal noise.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 36 complaints, followed by 26 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received two or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the most to the least number of complaints.

1 . Belgrave Court, Seaton Carew Belgrave Court received three noise complaints in 2023 for barking dogs and DIY. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Raeburn Street, Hartlepool Raeburn Street received three noise complaints in 2023, including two for loud music. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Studland Drive, King Oswy Studland Drive received three noise complaints in 2023. This included a barking dog and fixed machinery. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales