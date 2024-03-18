Here are the noisiest streets in Hartlepool in 2023 according to new data released by Hartlepool Borough Council.Here are the noisiest streets in Hartlepool in 2023 according to new data released by Hartlepool Borough Council.
Latest figures for noise complaints across the town have been released by Hartlepool Borough Council.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT

Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 152 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2023, 66 of which related to animal noise.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 36 complaints, followed by 26 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received two or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the most to the least number of complaints.

Belgrave Court received three noise complaints in 2023 for barking dogs and DIY.

1. Belgrave Court, Seaton Carew

Belgrave Court received three noise complaints in 2023 for barking dogs and DIY. Photo: Frank Reid

Raeburn Street received three noise complaints in 2023, including two for loud music.

2. Raeburn Street, Hartlepool

Raeburn Street received three noise complaints in 2023, including two for loud music. Photo: Frank Reid

Studland Drive received three noise complaints in 2023. This included a barking dog and fixed machinery.

3. Studland Drive, King Oswy

Studland Drive received three noise complaints in 2023. This included a barking dog and fixed machinery. Photo: Frank Reid

Everett Street received two noise complaints in 2023 for music and fixed machinery.

4. Everett Street, Hartlepool

Everett Street received two noise complaints in 2023 for music and fixed machinery. Photo: Frank Reid

