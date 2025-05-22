Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art hosts end of year degree show

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd May 2025, 04:45 BST
A large display of work by leavers and graduates from one of the town’s colleges is going to be on show to the public in May and June.

The Northern School of Art, in Church Street, Hartlepool, is hosting its annual end of year degree show from Thursday, May 29, until Friday, June 6.

A range of artwork will be on display at the popular event from higher education students in fine art, photography, film, fashion, costume, graphic design, animation, illustration, digital design, model making, production design and textiles.

Those wishing to attend the show’s launch night on May 29 are invited to explore the work on show and meet with colleagues, students and industry guests as well as to celebrate the creativity that defines the school’s creative community.

Entry to the event is free.

Free parking is also available.

For more information and event opening hours, see https://northernart.ac.uk/ or contact [email protected].

