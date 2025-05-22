A large display of work by leavers and graduates from one of the town’s colleges is going to be on show to the public in May and June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern School of Art, in Church Street, Hartlepool, is hosting its annual end of year degree show from Thursday, May 29, until Friday, June 6.

A range of artwork will be on display at the popular event from higher education students in fine art, photography, film, fashion, costume, graphic design, animation, illustration, digital design, model making, production design and textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to attend the show’s launch night on May 29 are invited to explore the work on show and meet with colleagues, students and industry guests as well as to celebrate the creativity that defines the school’s creative community.

The Northern School of Art, in Church Street, Hartlepool, is hosting its end-of-ear degree show from Thursday, May 29 until Friday, June 6.

Entry to the event is free.

Free parking is also available.

For more information and event opening hours, see https://northernart.ac.uk/ or contact [email protected].