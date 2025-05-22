Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art hosts end of year degree show
The Northern School of Art, in Church Street, Hartlepool, is hosting its annual end of year degree show from Thursday, May 29, until Friday, June 6.
A range of artwork will be on display at the popular event from higher education students in fine art, photography, film, fashion, costume, graphic design, animation, illustration, digital design, model making, production design and textiles.
Those wishing to attend the show’s launch night on May 29 are invited to explore the work on show and meet with colleagues, students and industry guests as well as to celebrate the creativity that defines the school’s creative community.
Entry to the event is free.
Free parking is also available.
For more information and event opening hours, see https://northernart.ac.uk/ or contact [email protected].