Hartlepool’s ‘oldest pub’ celebrates 200 years in business with a bicentennial brew

The Blacksmith’s Arms, in Stranton, Hartlepool, is marking its 200th birthday this year and although celebrations couldn’t be held as planned because of the pandemic, the pub is still toasting the occasion with The Blacksmith’s Bicentennial Brew.

Landlord David Mountney has said money made from the proceeds will go towards local charities.

David, 66, added: "It’s a beer that has been brewed specially for us. It’s a nice amber ale. 3.8 strength. It’s a nice drinking beer, it really is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mountney of the Blacksmiths Arms with a pint of the bicentennial beer.

"The company we are owned by, Hawthorn, for every pint that we sell they donate 10p to a local charity.”

Revellers may have a limited time to try the special drink, however, as it will only be served until the end of next month.

David continued: "We’re hoping to keep it going until the end of November.

"We’ve sold quite a lot if it and it’s come down pretty well.”

The pub, which was known as The White House many years ago, is thought to be the oldest in Hartlepool.

David, who has been The Blacksmith’s landlord for 10 years, has said turning 200 years is “quite an achievement” for the pub.

He said: “We like to think that we are the oldest pub in Hartlepool. There are some other places that dispute it.

"Originally it was two cottages and the Blacksmith’s, which is why it’s called the Blacksmith’s Arms.

"It was a long time ago, there was no dual carriage way, there were no cars.

"They used to keep the horses at the back for the brewery.

"It’s been a pub for 200 years, I think it’s quite an achievement to still be here after 200 years.“

The pub is also running a fundraiser in November to raise money for a defibrillator to be installed on the premises.

David added: “We haven’t been able to celebrate the bicentennial of the pub itself very much. But if we can raise this money for the defibrillator, something good is going to come out of it.”

More details are available on the pub’s Facebook page The Blacksmiths Arms.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.