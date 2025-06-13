Hartlepool's popular Sandwich Express has reopened in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

A popular sandwich shop has reopened in the centre of town after taking a short break from trading following the closure of the indoor market at the back end of last year.

Sandwich Express reopened its doors to the public earlier this month at its new premises in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool.

The popular sandwich shop used to trade in the nearby indoor market until its closure in September of last year.

Owner Liz Spurs is delighted to return to town and said: “I’m so excited to be bringing Sandwich Express back to Middleton Grange.

Sandwich Express has reopened in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Pictured are owner Liz Spurs and centre manager Nik McDonald.
Sandwich Express has reopened in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Pictured are owner Liz Spurs and centre manager Nik McDonald.

"I’ve been here for over 30 years and it means the world to reopen our doors and welcome everyone back.”

Liz has told her old customers to “expect the same great food and same friendly faces”.

Sandwich Express sells a range of food items including classic sandwiches, fresh salads, homemade pies and jacket potatoes.

