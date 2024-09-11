Indoor market at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange shopping centre to close after 50 years

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST

The final remaining tenants of Hartlepool’s indoor market are set to move out when it closes this week.

The Market Hall at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre will close fully from Friday, September 13, due to structural issues.

Concerns over the condition of the market hall have seen large parts of it closed off to customers and stall holders over the last year with only a small number of remaining stalls.

But centre managers say following further inspections it has become necessary for it to close fully.

The indoor market has been part of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre since it opened in 1970. Picture by FRANK REID
The indoor market has been part of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre since it opened in 1970. Picture by FRANK REID

No specific plans for the future of the indoor market are in place yet and owners say it will form part of wider discussions to improve the shopping centre as a whole.

The recently formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) bought the long-term lease for Middleton Grange last December.

Plans include regenerated public spaces, new frontage and opening the centre up to a wider range of uses other than retail.

The HDC said it was made aware of structural issues, including the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), during the purchase process and was reflected in the price paid.

The indoor market during more prosperous times.
The indoor market during more prosperous times.
Improvement works to Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre set to start ...

A Hartlepool Development Corporation spokesperson said: “Following further inspection work it is now necessary for the Market Hall to undergo a full closure from Friday, 13 September.

“HDC and centre operator JLL is working closely with a small number of tenants to find alternative provision and ensure minimal disruption to customers and businesses.

“Decisions relating to the Market Hall will now form part of wider discussions on the future development of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre as part of the development corporation’s proposals to deliver a vibrant and successful retail centre at the heart of Hartlepool.”

Business S&L News and Watson’s Fruiterer are to move into C&H Carpets, next to Halifax bank, in the shopping centre from Saturday, September 14.

Stallholder Sharon Watson, whose husband Geoff has worked in the market for 46 years, said: “It’s upsetting because we’ve been here a lot of years, but we’re relieved that they have found us somewhere else to trade from.”

But, as of Wednesday, September 11, Sandwich Express was still awaiting news of alternative accommodation.

Michelle Malham, from the stall, said: “I’ve been here about 30 years and my auntie who works with me has been here longer.

“It’s really sad.”

