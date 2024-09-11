The final remaining tenants of Hartlepool’s indoor market are set to move out when it closes this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Market Hall at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre will close fully from Friday, September 13, due to structural issues.

Concerns over the condition of the market hall have seen large parts of it closed off to customers and stall holders over the last year with only a small number of remaining stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But centre managers say following further inspections it has become necessary for it to close fully.

The indoor market has been part of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre since it opened in 1970. Picture by FRANK REID

No specific plans for the future of the indoor market are in place yet and owners say it will form part of wider discussions to improve the shopping centre as a whole.

The recently formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) bought the long-term lease for Middleton Grange last December.

Plans include regenerated public spaces, new frontage and opening the centre up to a wider range of uses other than retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HDC said it was made aware of structural issues, including the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), during the purchase process and was reflected in the price paid.

The indoor market during more prosperous times.

A Hartlepool Development Corporation spokesperson said: “Following further inspection work it is now necessary for the Market Hall to undergo a full closure from Friday, 13 September.

“HDC and centre operator JLL is working closely with a small number of tenants to find alternative provision and ensure minimal disruption to customers and businesses.

“Decisions relating to the Market Hall will now form part of wider discussions on the future development of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre as part of the development corporation’s proposals to deliver a vibrant and successful retail centre at the heart of Hartlepool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business S&L News and Watson’s Fruiterer are to move into C&H Carpets, next to Halifax bank, in the shopping centre from Saturday, September 14.

Stallholder Sharon Watson, whose husband Geoff has worked in the market for 46 years, said: “It’s upsetting because we’ve been here a lot of years, but we’re relieved that they have found us somewhere else to trade from.”

But, as of Wednesday, September 11, Sandwich Express was still awaiting news of alternative accommodation.

Michelle Malham, from the stall, said: “I’ve been here about 30 years and my auntie who works with me has been here longer.

“It’s really sad.”