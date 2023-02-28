On February 28, 1993, Hartlepool’s Scout lifeboat capsized twice whilst responding to a call to a stranded 97,000 ton tanker off the coast of Redcar.

Fortunately, the crew onboard only suffered minor injuries, but one member, 26-year-old Robbie Maiden, was washed overboard and spent 35 minutes in the sea before being rescued by the RAF.

Robbie, who is now Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, said: “When I got washed over, it took several moments to get stabilised in the water and on first glance around, I couldn't see the lifeboat or any sign of it.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden. Photo: Tom Collins.

“The waves were 35-40ft tall so when there's only your head sticking out the water there's not a lot you can see.”

Robbie went overboard when the boat first capsized and it was not until the engine stopped and the boat capsized a second time that his crew realised he was missing.

As the lifeboat’s radio and aerials had been damaged, the crew were forced to use a hand held VHF (very high frequency) radio to put a mayday call out.

Robbie said: “Luckily for me, an RAF Sea King search and rescue helicopter from RAF Leconfield had earlier landed on the beach at Redcar as part of the operation to remove crew from the stranded tanker, so within 10-15 minutes, the helicopter was scrambled to search for me.”

The 97,000 ton tanker 'Freja Svea' pictured off Redcar. Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

When the helicopter spotted Robbie, he was then strapped and hauled aboard.

He said: “It was at this point I blacked out due to the effect of hydrostatic squeeze and the next thing I remember was waking up in the ambulance on the way to Middlesbrough hospital.

“Fortunately, I was wearing my PPE and without a doubt it probably saved my life that day.”

The RNLI prides itself on providing all of its volunteers with the best kit available to protect them at sea and Robbie is eternally grateful for this.

Hartlepool RNLI crew members from 30 years ago: Robbie Maiden (bottom right) with fellow crew members (back row left to right) Peter Lamb, Ian Maiden, Richard Doughty, Ian Galbraith, Tommy Price, and coxswain Eric Reeve (bottom left). Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

