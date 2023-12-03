Hartlepool's Santa Run on Sunday, December 3, is still ON - with one change - despite overnight snowfall

Organisers say Hartlepool’s popular Santa Run is still ON despite overnight snowfall.

It will now be a walk rather than a run because of slippy conditions in areas of the park.

Gil Parker, from the hospice, confirmed on Sunday morning that the 11am event will still go ahead while urging fundraisers to wrap up and wear sturdy footwear.

Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park on Sunday morning.

Registration is available from 10am and costs £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four (covering two adults and two children).

Proceeds will help towards the hospice’s £3.5m annual running costs.

The snowfall – which followed an extension of the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for the town – may not last too long.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise from Sunday’s 1 degree Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius by Monday.