News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool's Santa Run on Sunday, December 3, is still ON - with one change - despite overnight snowfall

Organisers say Hartlepool’s popular Santa Run is still ON despite overnight snowfall.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual event – which sees scores of people dress up in Father Christmas outfits in aid of Alice House Hospice – will take place in the town’s Ward Jackson Park on Sunday, December 3, with one crucial change.

It will now be a walk rather than a run because of slippy conditions in areas of the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gil Parker, from the hospice, confirmed on Sunday morning that the 11am event will still go ahead while urging fundraisers to wrap up and wear sturdy footwear.

Most Popular
Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park on Sunday morning.Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park on Sunday morning.
Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park on Sunday morning.

Registration is available from 10am and costs £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four (covering two adults and two children).

Proceeds will help towards the hospice’s £3.5m annual running costs.

The snowfall – which followed an extension of the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for the town – may not last too long.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise from Sunday’s 1 degree Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius by Monday.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:OrganisersHartlepool