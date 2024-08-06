St Hilda’s Church, in St Hilda’s Crescent, Hartlepool, has been awarded £587,000 in National Lottery funding after being recognised as part of English Heritage’s at risk register.

One of Hartlepool’s oldest churches has been awarded more than half a million pounds in National Lottery funding to help restore the church and turn it into a successful social hub.

The Heritage at Risk programme identifies all sites that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Part of this funding is going to be spent on renovating the entrance to the church at the Great West Door which is going to be fitted with glass panelling.

The upper windows of the church are also going to be replaced due to a number of safety concerns.

This glass partition will also create a meeting room space that can be used by members of the church and the community.

The Heart of the Headland project, funded by the National Lottery, also aims to deliver a programme of events to engage the community in the region’s heritage through creative activities to help turn the church into a sustainable social hub.

Ian Lightfoot, project co-ordinator at St Hilda’s Church, said: “We are thrilled that St Hilda’s Church has been awarded National Lottery Heritage funding to be able to deliver, in partnership with Dig Ventures, our Heart of Headland initiative.

Pictured here is St Hilda's Church being used for a local market. The project aims to deliver a programme of events to engage the community in the region’s heritage through creative activities to help turn the church into a sustainable social hub.

"With a skilled volunteer group at its core, St Hilda’s heritage will now be in better condition, better identified and better explained.

"Outcomes will include engaging a wider range of people, skills acquisition and more knowledge leading to a change in our community.

"St Hilda’s will be more resilient and the Headland a better place to live, work and visit giving an additional boost to the local economy.

"A new website and visual identity will be created during the development phase paired with content co-created by project participants throughout delivery.

"The next two years will make the church attractive beyond the borders of Hartlepool and even beyond the UK.”

Since 1994, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested over £1billion to more than 4,200 places of worship across the UK.

Work on the church is due to begin in March 2025.