Two restaurants in Hartlepool are celebrating after being recognised as part of the North East Bangladeshi Awards 2024.

The Spice Hut, in York Road, Hartlepool, received the award for Takeaway of the Year while the Masala Lounge, also in York Road, received the award for Best Restaurant of the Year.

The North East Bangladeshi Awards first launched in May 2022 to recognise the achievements and contributions of British Bangladeshi individuals, communities and businesses across the region.

A spokesperson for The Spice Hut said: “Winning the Best Takeaway of the Year award feels absolutely incredible.

"It's a huge honour and validation of the dedication, passion and countless hours we’ve put into delivering quality food and service.

"Knowing that our efforts have been recognised not just by our customers, but by the wider community, is truly rewarding.

"There’s a sense of pride in knowing that we’ve made a positive impact and brought joy to people through our food.

"It’s also humbling, reminding us of the trust our customers place in us every time they order.

"This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar, ensuring we continue to meet and exceed expectations going forward.”

Four hundred guests attended the ceremony which was hosted by TV presenter Jeff Brown and Henna Ahmed.

A spokesperson for Masala Lounge said: “Winning the Best Restaurant of the Year award feels incredibly rewarding and humbling.

"It’s a validation of all the hard work, dedication and passion that goes into running the establishment.

"From the chefs in the kitchen to the front-of-house staff it’s a team effort and this recognition feels like a huge achievement for everyone involved.

"It’s also a reflection of the love and support from our customers who have helped us grow and succeed.

“There is a sense of pride, not just for the restaurant but for the community we serve.

"We always try and give back to our local community because without them, Masala Lounge would not be where it is today – an award-winning local legend.

"Being recognised amongst so many other great establishments makes this honour even more meaningful.

"It is inspiring and energising, pushing us to maintain our high standards and continue creating memorable dining experiences for our guests.”