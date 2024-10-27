Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More people across Hartlepool are now able to attend performances held at a music venue after trustees successfully extended its licence.

People aged 14 and above are now able to watch live performances at The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, following the extension.

Previously only people aged 16 and above could attend performances at the volunteer-led charity.

People under the age of 18 still need to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over.

Karen Martin, a trustee at the venue, said: “We had numerous people asking if they could bring their children into the gigs but our license at the time was 16 plus which made it difficult.

"After some enquiries and consultation with our local police and licensing team, we are thrilled to allow people aged 14 plus into the venue.

"It presents a great opportunity to draw the next generation into the joy of watching live music.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police, which advised The Studio about its application to extend its licence, said: “This means younger teens will have somewhere to meet up where they can enjoy live music and performances.

"However, only on the condition that any under 18s attending will be in the company of a person over the age of 21.

"We work closely with all licensed venues to ensure premises are safe and enjoyable for everyone, and we have provided input and advice to The Studio while they went through the process of applying for changes to the conditions of their licence.”

For full details of upcoming gigs and performances, see https://www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk/.