Hartlepool's Victoria Road supported housing team is victorious

Staff at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Victoria Road premises, in Hartlepool, were victorious at the Great British Care Awards’ North East finals.

The awards are held as a celebration of the hard work and dedication of staff from across the care sector and to pay tribute to people who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The Hartlepool-based team received the putting people first/personalisation award in recognition of their innovative approach to empowering people to have more control over the support they need in their lives.

From left to right, Victoria Road supported living staff Kelly Burgon, Sonya Ellerton and Aimee Laurie.

Victoria Road is a supported housing service for young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and who require support to increase their confidence and develop their skills.

This allows them to learn to eventually live independently.

A spokesperson for Victoria Road said: “The team go above and beyond in finding innovative and fun ways to deliver support, including the annual Come Dine With Me competition where residents plan, shop and cook their chosen menu while competing for the title of ultimate dinner party host.

Sonya Ellerton, local service manager at Victoria Road, said: “I’m humbled to collect this award on behalf of my team who consistently work with passion and commitment to deliver personalised support, that really does change lives.”

Following its win last month at the regional finals in Newcastle, Victoria Road has qualified for the national finals to be held in March of next year.

Further details about its work are available by telephoning (01429) 271217.

