Hearing set for Hartlepool shop where trading standards officials found illegal alcohol and vapes
Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team has requested the review for Belle Vue Convenience Store over concerns around the shop selling “counterfeit and dangerous” bottles of vodka and illegal vapes.
In September 2024 officers attended the Belle Vue Way shop and found five bottles of counterfeit vodka on sale.
A broader search of the premises also found 194 illegal vapes in various places.
A sample of the vodka was found to contain isopropyl, an industrial solvent “not fit for human consumption”, and the product did not meet its declared 37.5% strength.
Council reports noted premises licence holder Amandip Singh Kapoor stated the vodka was purchased legitimately, which trading standards dispute.
He added he acquired the vapes at various points from different sources and was “unaware” they were illegal.
A council licensing sub-committee meeting is set for Wednesday, March 5, to review the premises licence.
