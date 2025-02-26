Calls from Hartlepool councillors to franchise local bus services have been rejected by the Tees Valley Mayor.

A motion on the issue proposed by Labour councillors was unanimously approved at the latest authority-wide Hartlepool Borough Council.

Under a franchised system, the Tees Valley Combines Authority, as the local transport authority, would awards exclusive contracts to a private operator to operate bus services in the region.

It would then determines the details of the services to be provided including the standards, and where and when they run.

Local transport authorities would contract bus operators such as Stagecoach to provide services under a franchise model.

The motion also called on the Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and the combined authority to fund a maximum £2 bus fare across the Tees Valley and maintain the £1 bus fare cap on under 21’s, and reinstate “a regular and reliable bus service” to areas with “unreliable” public transport links.

Labour Councillor Karen Oliver, proposing the motion, noted Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has provided a successful example of the franchise model.

She added: “It would make a real difference to the residents of Hartlepool and people across the Tees Valley.”

But Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen responded to the call saying: “Franchising buses would mean years of costly bureaucracy, handing hundreds of millions to companies like Arriva and Stagecoach, and a significant tax increase on local people – something I’ve promised never to do.

“Instead of gambling taxpayers’ money on a vague, unworkable idea, we’re delivering real improvements now: £1 fares for young people, and targeted funding for new services where it’s needed most.

“Passengers deserve results now, not an expensive experiment that guarantees nothing but tax rises for local people.”