Licensed premises are being urged to get involved in a new initiative aimed at improving customer safety and “giving them a competitive edge”.

The Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative, known as Licensing SAVI, is an online self-assessment tool that helps licensed premises across the UK meet the standards required by regulatory authorities.

Licensing SAVI allows bars, pubs and restaurants evaluate how they deal with a range of safety and security issues.

These include violent behaviour, drug misuse, responsible drinking, opportunist theft and safeguarding vulnerable customers.

Licensed premises across Hartlepool are being invited to get involved in the new initiative, with government funding supporting them for the first year.

Hartlepool Borough Council is providing these licensed premises with free access to Licensing SAVI by paying for their first 12-month subscription.

The council believes this and other initiatives combine to “to ensure a night out in Hartlepool continues to be a safe, pleasant and enjoyable experience”.

Funds for this new initiative have been given to local authorities across the UK by the Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

This money has to be spent in the town centre area of Hartlepool, which also includes the Marina, and 54 licensed premises have already been invited to sign up.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This is one of a number of safety initiatives relating to Hartlepool’s night-time economy and together they aim to ensure a night out in Hartlepool continues to be a safe, pleasant and enjoyable experience.

“We are grateful for the UKSPF funding which is enabling us to provide town centre premises with free access to Licensing SAVI and I would encourage businesses in the area to embrace the initiative.

“It enables premises to market themselves as destinations which prioritise the safety of customers and staff – potentially giving them a competitive edge.”

Earlier this year the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which includes the council, issued new radios so that licensees can contact each other about troublemakers moving between bars.

Licensing SAVI has been developed at the request of the Home Office by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (CPI), a police-owned organisation that works on behalf of the police service nationally.

It enables premises to gain a star rating that shows the public the efforts they have made to enhance safety and security.