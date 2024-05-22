Sketch 86, a small art company made up of two artists that have painted murals across the UK, has painted four murals across Blackhall including actor Michael Caine, the HMS Trincomalee and a scene from William Shakespeare play The Tempest.
Here then is an online tour of Hartlepool and East Durham’s murals.
1. The Pot House, the Headland
This mural was painted by Durham Spray Paints and depicts Hartlepool's lighthouse and the historical elephant rock. Elephant rock was a rock formation shaped like an elephant that was sadly washed away in the 1800s. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Blackhall
This mural shows Michael Caine in the 1971 gangster movie Get Carter that was partly filmed in Blackhall. This mural was painted by Sketch 86, a small art company made up of two artists which has painted murals across the UK. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Station Lane, Seaton Carew
This mural, painted by Durham Spray Paints and titled Greetings from Seaton Carew, depicts a black and white postcard of Seaton’s clock tower, sea front, fairground and Station Road, and can be found on the side of the house at the junction of Allendale Street and Station Lane. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ninth Street, Blackhall
This mural, also painted by Sketch 86, is of the HMS Trincomalee, a Royal Navy ship built shortly after the Napoleonic Wars. Photo: Frank Reid