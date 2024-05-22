How many murals do you recognise?placeholder image
How many murals do you recognise?

Here are 16 murals that can be found across Hartlepool and East Durham

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
Hartlepool and East Durham are home to a number of murals that have been popping up by local artists.

Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has painted a number of murals across Hartlepool and East Durham, including an RNLI lifeboat, Elephant Rock and a series of stills from Seaton Carew’s past.

Sketch 86, a small art company made up of two artists that have painted murals across the UK, has painted four murals across Blackhall including actor Michael Caine, the HMS Trincomalee and a scene from William Shakespeare play The Tempest.

Here then is an online tour of Hartlepool and East Durham’s murals.

This mural was painted by Durham Spray Paints and depicts Hartlepool's lighthouse and the historical elephant rock. Elephant rock was a rock formation shaped like an elephant that was sadly washed away in the 1800s.

1. The Pot House, the Headland

This mural was painted by Durham Spray Paints and depicts Hartlepool's lighthouse and the historical elephant rock. Elephant rock was a rock formation shaped like an elephant that was sadly washed away in the 1800s. Photo: Frank Reid

This mural shows Michael Caine in the 1971 gangster movie Get Carter that was partly filmed in Blackhall. This mural was painted by Sketch 86, a small art company made up of two artists which has painted murals across the UK.

2. Blackhall

This mural shows Michael Caine in the 1971 gangster movie Get Carter that was partly filmed in Blackhall. This mural was painted by Sketch 86, a small art company made up of two artists which has painted murals across the UK. Photo: Frank Reid

This mural, painted by Durham Spray Paints and titled Greetings from Seaton Carew, depicts a black and white postcard of Seaton’s clock tower, sea front, fairground and Station Road, and can be found on the side of the house at the junction of Allendale Street and Station Lane.

3. Station Lane, Seaton Carew

This mural, painted by Durham Spray Paints and titled Greetings from Seaton Carew, depicts a black and white postcard of Seaton’s clock tower, sea front, fairground and Station Road, and can be found on the side of the house at the junction of Allendale Street and Station Lane. Photo: Frank Reid

This mural, also painted by Sketch 86, is of the HMS Trincomalee, a Royal Navy ship built shortly after the Napoleonic Wars.

4. Ninth Street, Blackhall

This mural, also painted by Sketch 86, is of the HMS Trincomalee, a Royal Navy ship built shortly after the Napoleonic Wars. Photo: Frank Reid

