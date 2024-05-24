Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family – from farms and museums to golf and bowling, there is something for everyone.
Here then, are just 17 family-friendly things to do over the May half-term holiday, form indoor activities to those that can be enjoyed out in the sunshine.
1. Heugh Battery Museum
The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Mecca Bingo
Time to get your stamper ready and play for your fortune at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo. Photo: Other, third party
3. National Museum of the Royal Navy
The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Larry's Lanes
Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family. Photo: Frank Reid