There are lots of activities for families to get involved in over the May half-term holiday, from rage rooms and pottery painting to art galleries and museums.

Here are 17 family-friendly things to do in the Hartlepool area during the May half-term holiday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2024, 15:46 BST
Looking for something to do now that the kids are off?

Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family – from farms and museums to golf and bowling, there is something for everyone.

Here then, are just 17 family-friendly things to do over the May half-term holiday, form indoor activities to those that can be enjoyed out in the sunshine.

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

1. Heugh Battery Museum

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Kevin Brady

Time to get your stamper ready and play for your fortune at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo.

2. Mecca Bingo

Time to get your stamper ready and play for your fortune at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo. Photo: Other, third party

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport.

3. National Museum of the Royal Navy

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Photo: Frank Reid

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family.

4. Larry's Lanes

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family. Photo: Frank Reid

