See Tweddle Farm’s psychic ferret Kenny predict the result of England’s first World Cup game

Residents at Tweddle Children’s Animal Farm have history for making accurate predictions about the outcome of crucial local and international matches.

She also forecast the outcome of the Euros quarter-final match between England and Ukraine.

Kenny has a gift for telling the future./Photo: Frank Reid

With England set to play their first game in the World Cup against Iran on Monday, November 21, we decided to return to the Blackhall farm and consult Kenny on how the match might turn out for Gareth Southgate’s side.

“Bouncy” Kenny – who is always the first to sense when it is meal time – has been at the farm for six months and staff have assured us he knows what he is doing.

He loves to run around but once he has made his prediction, he settles and does not change his mind.

But England’s fans might hope Kenny’s psychic abilities have had a temporary glitch after watching his forecast for Monday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately Kenny's prediction is not good news for England fans./Photo: Frank Reid

Three bowls of food were placed before Kenny, each marked with labels saying “win”, “lose” or “draw”.

After briefly contemplating the bowl marked with “win” Kenny seemed to have a change of heart and jumped straight into the “lose” bowl.

A sign perhaps that England will take the lead before eventually losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farm hand Maddie Cooper said: "He’s definitely going to be right. He knows what he’s doing.

“He’s just a really friendly ferret. He’ll give everyone he finds kisses. He loves to lick them and give them lots of kisses. He’s very bouncy and he loves to run around.”

Despite Kenny in-”fur”-ing an England defeat, Maddie is hopeful the Three Lions will emerge victorious and possibly bring the trophy home for the first time since 1966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully they win. I am not too sure, but I think they’re probably going to win,” she added.