Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 23 photos of happy pupils from Hartlepool’s Brougham Primary School across the decades

Do you recognise any of these little faces from our digital archives?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST

Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, first opened in 1896, moving in 1985 on the opening of a new building nearby.

The original school building is now used as the Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.

Did you miss our last article? Take a trip down Memory Lane: 23 photos of life at Golden Flatts Primary School across the decades.

Key stage one children celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in 2012.

1. Celebration

Key stage one children celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Zoe Bainbridge and Joseph Renney play Mary and Joseph in their 2014 nativity play.

2. Mary and Joseph

Zoe Bainbridge and Joseph Renney play Mary and Joseph in their 2014 nativity play. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils make donations to the tsunami appeal in 2005.

3. Tsunami appeal

Pupils make donations to the tsunami appeal in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Some of the pupils at Brougham Primary School who took part in 5K race for life in 2015.

4. Race for life

Some of the pupils at Brougham Primary School who took part in 5K race for life in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

