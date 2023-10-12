Here are 23 photos of happy pupils from Hartlepool’s Brougham Primary School across the decades
Do you recognise any of these little faces from our digital archives?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST
Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, first opened in 1896, moving in 1985 on the opening of a new building nearby.
The original school building is now used as the Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.
