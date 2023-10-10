Take a trip down Memory Lane: 23 photos of life at Golden Flatts Primary School across the decades
Do you recognise any young faces here from Golden Flatts Primary School?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
The building of Golden Flatts Primary School, in Seaton Lane, started in 1948, with the infants' school opening in 1950 and its junior school in 1951.
It was originally built to have six infant classrooms for 240 children and nine junior classrooms for 360 pupils.
Today however, the school looks very different.
