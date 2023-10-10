News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 23 photos of life at Golden Flatts Primary School across the decades

Do you recognise any young faces here from Golden Flatts Primary School?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST

The building of Golden Flatts Primary School, in Seaton Lane, started in 1948, with the infants' school opening in 1950 and its junior school in 1951.

It was originally built to have six infant classrooms for 240 children and nine junior classrooms for 360 pupils.

Today however, the school looks very different.

Hartlepool table Tennis Club member, Alan Hind, pictured with Golden Flatts Primary school pupils Mark Ellis-Smith, Brandon Bunce, Elly Whitelock, Jamie Dalkin and Kieran Dunning in 2011.

1. Concentration is key

Hartlepool table Tennis Club member, Alan Hind, pictured with Golden Flatts Primary school pupils Mark Ellis-Smith, Brandon Bunce, Elly Whitelock, Jamie Dalkin and Kieran Dunning in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Golden Flatts under eights photographed before the start of their derby against Greatham under eights at Greatham Field in 2012.

2. He shoots, he scores

Golden Flatts under eights photographed before the start of their derby against Greatham under eights at Greatham Field in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Soldier Gavin Bage, pictured alongside Golden Flatts pupils in 2003.

3. Yes sir

Soldier Gavin Bage, pictured alongside Golden Flatts pupils in 2003. Photo: LH

Golden Flatts year six pupils do a sponsored walk to help raise funds for their school trip to York in 2013.

4. Walk with us

Golden Flatts year six pupils do a sponsored walk to help raise funds for their school trip to York in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

