News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 26 photos from pupils at Hartlepool's Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School from across the decades

Do you recognise any faces in our latest nostalgic look back at school days across town?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, in Crawford Street, Hartlepool, first opened in 1844 on the site that is now used by the church as its church hall.

In 1925, the school’s second building opened on Crawford Street but was demolished in 2015 to make way for a new school building.

Did you miss our last photo article? 50 nostalgic photos from Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School

Callum Bomersbach, Rebecca Swales, Maddie Rush, Georgia Emerson, Ethan Lowe and Josh Sweeting celebrate Red Nose Day in 2013.

1. Red Nose Day

Callum Bomersbach, Rebecca Swales, Maddie Rush, Georgia Emerson, Ethan Lowe and Josh Sweeting celebrate Red Nose Day in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Pupils take part in the school's 2012 nativity play.

2. The three kings

Pupils take part in the school's 2012 nativity play. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Holy Trinity pupils are the champions in their 2014 match against Hart and St Peters.

3. Champions

Holy Trinity pupils are the champions in their 2014 match against Hart and St Peters. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ellie Turnham poses alongside Khayelihle Ngubane from The Lions of Zulu Land in 2015.

4. The Lions of Zulu Land

Ellie Turnham poses alongside Khayelihle Ngubane from The Lions of Zulu Land in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool