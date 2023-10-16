Here are 26 photos from pupils at Hartlepool's Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School from across the decades
Do you recognise any faces in our latest nostalgic look back at school days across town?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, in Crawford Street, Hartlepool, first opened in 1844 on the site that is now used by the church as its church hall.
In 1925, the school’s second building opened on Crawford Street but was demolished in 2015 to make way for a new school building.
Did you miss our last photo article? 50 nostalgic photos from Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School
1 / 7