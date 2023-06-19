Here are 27 photos of your little ones taking part in the Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition
The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Here is our latest batch of retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies 2003 contest.
Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.
Missed out on our last instalment? Here are 37 Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives.
