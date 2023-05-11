Throwback Thursday: 37 Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives
Here is another batch of retro pictures from our photo archive of competitors in the Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th May 2023, 16:29 BST
Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.
