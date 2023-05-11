News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

Throwback Thursday: 37 Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives

Here is another batch of retro pictures from our photo archive of competitors in the Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th May 2023, 16:29 BST

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged two years.

1. Clayton Jewson

Aged two years. Photo: SH

Aged two years.

2. Thomas Halse

Aged two years. Photo: SH

Aged seven months.

3. Chanice Hull

Aged seven months. Photo: SH

Aged four years.

4. Bailey Simpson

Aged four years. Photo: SH

