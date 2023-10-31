News you can trust since 1877
Some spooky costumes this Halloween.Some spooky costumes this Halloween.
Here are 28 MORE spooky photos of kids getting ready for Halloween across Hartlepool

There is certainly a mix of spooky and cute faces getting ready for Halloween this year.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:43 GMT

From pumpkins and jokers to devils and Dracula, these costumes show youngsters really getting into the spirit of the occasion.

Do you have your own photos you’d like to share? Send them directly to our inbox at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolmailnews.

Did you miss our last article? Here are 29 spooky photos sent in by our readers of kids getting ready for Halloween in Hartlepool.

Three-year-old Xander dressed up as Spiderman for Halloween this year.

1. Xander

Three-year-old Xander dressed up as Spiderman for Halloween this year. Photo: Other, third party

Toby, six, dressed up in his scariest costume for Halloween.

2. Toby

Toby, six, dressed up in his scariest costume for Halloween. Photo: Other, third party

Thalia, seven months, dressed up as a witch for her first Halloween.

3. Thalia

Thalia, seven months, dressed up as a witch for her first Halloween. Photo: Other, third party

Ralphy, five, and Tommy, seven, dress up as the clown from IT.

4. Ralphy and Tommy

Ralphy, five, and Tommy, seven, dress up as the clown from IT. Photo: Other, third party

