Here are 28 MORE spooky photos of kids getting ready for Halloween across Hartlepool
There is certainly a mix of spooky and cute faces getting ready for Halloween this year.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:43 GMT
From pumpkins and jokers to devils and Dracula, these costumes show youngsters really getting into the spirit of the occasion.
Do you have your own photos you’d like to share? Send them directly to our inbox at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolmailnews.
Did you miss our last article? Here are 29 spooky photos sent in by our readers of kids getting ready for Halloween in Hartlepool.
1 / 7