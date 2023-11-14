News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 29 MORE photos of students and teachers at Hartlepool College of Further Education

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT

Thousands of you have enjoyed our recent trips back in time to view nostalgic pictures from Hartlepool College of Further Education’s past.

So here are dozens photos for you.

Did you miss our last article? Here are 44 photos of times gone by at Hartlepool College of Further Education

College students look at plans.

1. Planning

College students look at plans. Photo: Frank Reid

Barbara Tozer has her hair done by Hartlepool College of Further Education student Abbey Watts.

2. Comic Relief

Barbara Tozer has her hair done by Hartlepool College of Further Education student Abbey Watts. Photo: Frank Reid

St Hilds School pupils Faith Featherstone and Isobel Wright help Hartlepool College of FE Chef Kevin Dove during the careers day held at the school.

3. Careers day

St Hilds School pupils Faith Featherstone and Isobel Wright help Hartlepool College of FE Chef Kevin Dove during the careers day held at the school. Photo: Frank Reid

Students celebrate their results.

4. Results day

Students celebrate their results. Photo: Other, third party

