Here are 29 MORE photos of students and teachers at Hartlepool College of Further Education
Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT
Thousands of you have enjoyed our recent trips back in time to view nostalgic pictures from Hartlepool College of Further Education’s past.
So here are dozens photos for you.
Did you miss our last article? Here are 44 photos of times gone by at Hartlepool College of Further Education
1 / 7