Here are 36 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool lately

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST
Despite the colder temperatures, people across Hartlepool are still enjoying themselves getting out and about.

From fish and chips to museum trips, there is a lot to do in Hartlepool.

Gwynneth Hauxwell gives us her best smile as she takes a walk on the Headland.

1. Look at that smile

Gwynneth Hauxwell gives us her best smile as she takes a walk on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Keith Brown pays a visit to the Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland.

2. Day tripping

Keith Brown pays a visit to the Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Ian Coull learns all about the history of Hartlepool in a trip to the Heugh Battery Museum.

3. Exploring

Ian Coull learns all about the history of Hartlepool in a trip to the Heugh Battery Museum. Photo: Frank Reid

Maureen Brown pays a visit to the Headland and Heugh Battery Museum.

4. Out and about at the coast

Maureen Brown pays a visit to the Headland and Heugh Battery Museum. Photo: Frank Reid

