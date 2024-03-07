Here are 37 MORE photos of Hartlepool children dressed in fancy dress for World Book Day 2024

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
1. Harper Robinson
Harper Robinson from Fens Primary School, dresses up as her favourite book character. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Beatrice Hackworth
Beatrice Hackworth, from Fens Primary School, dresses as her favourite book character. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Room on the Broom
Harley is dressed as the witch from Room on the Broom. Photo: Taylor Stevens
4. Harry Potter
Zaine Tindal dresses as Harry Potter at Fens Primary School. Photo: Frank Reid