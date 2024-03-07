Children across Hartlepool dressed as their favourite book characters for World Book Day 2024.Children across Hartlepool dressed as their favourite book characters for World Book Day 2024.
Here are 37 MORE photos of Hartlepool children dressed in fancy dress for World Book Day 2024

Hartlepool children have pulled out all the stops to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:31 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 20:56 GMT

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Harper Robinson from Fens Primary School, dresses up as her favourite book character.

Harper Robinson from Fens Primary School, dresses up as her favourite book character. Photo: Frank Reid

Beatrice Hackworth, from Fens Primary School, dresses as her favourite book character.

Beatrice Hackworth, from Fens Primary School, dresses as her favourite book character. Photo: Frank Reid

Harley is dressed as the witch from Room on the Broom.

Harley is dressed as the witch from Room on the Broom. Photo: Taylor Stevens

Zaine Tindal dresses as Harry Potter at Fens Primary School.

Zaine Tindal dresses as Harry Potter at Fens Primary School. Photo: Frank Reid

