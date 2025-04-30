Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stockton’s The Globe theatre has been transformed into "the land of Lola” as Kinky Boots The Musical finally comes to the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinky Boots The Musical has strutted into The Globe theatre in a new touring production featuring Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe, Dan Partridge, known for his role of Danny Zuko in Grease, and Courtney Bowman, known for her roles in Six The Musical and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The Broadway and West End hit musical, directed by Nikolai Foster, follows the “challenging” story of Charlie Price who inherits his family’s failing shoe factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie then meets Lola, a London drag queen, whose sparkle and heels just might help save the struggling business.

Kinky Boots The Musical has landed at Stockton's The Globe theatre and will be running until Saturday, May 3.

From start to finish, audience members beamed as cast members danced, sang and sparkled their way from a failing shoe factory in Northampton to a glamorous runway in Milan.

Lola had the audience laughing and cheering as she brought her style and character all the way from the club to the factory floor in a bid to make the most desirable shoe – in red of course.

She sang her heart out to a number of show-stopping tracks including The Land of Lola, Sex Is In The Heel and Not My Father's Son in a host of dazzling outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to save his father’s failing shoe factory, Charlie switches things up and enlists the help of Lola to create a shoe that “can be worn by a man”.

The musical, directed by Nikolai Foster, follows the “challenging” story of Charlie Price who inherits his family’s failing shoe factory. Charlie then meets Lola, a local drag queen, whose sparkle and heels just might help save the struggling business.

Somewhere along the way however, he loses himself.

Dan did an incredible job switching between the grieving son, determined worker and sometimes hot-headed man as he brought everyday struggles to life.

Based on a true story and the 2005 film, Kinky Boots features Tony and Grammy award winning music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

Throughout the 135 minutes production, audiences were constantly wowed with heart-warming and shoe-stomping tracks enough to shimmy and jive too.

Kinky Boots The Musical is a must-see for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, see https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/kinky-boots/stockton-globe/.

Kinky Boots will be at The Globe, in Stockton until Saturday, May 3. Limited tickets are available.