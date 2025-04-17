Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new musical tour of Kinky Boots is coming to the North East later this month with limited tickets still available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinky Boots is coming to The Globe, in Stockton, from Tuesday, April 29, until Saturday, May 3.

The musical, directed by Nikolai Foster, follows the “challenging” story of Charlie Price who inherits his family’s failing shoe factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie then meets Lola, a local drag queen, whose sparkle and heels just might help save the struggling business.

Kinky Boots is embarking on a brand new tour and coming to The Globe, in Stockton, from Tuesday, April 29, until Saturday, May 3.

Based on a true story and the 2005 film, Kinky Boots features Tony and Grammy award winning music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

On the tour, Charlie will be played by Dan Partridge and Lola will be played by Johannes Radebe. Newtion Matthews will play Lola in the matinee performance on Thursday, May 1.

In an interview, Newtion said: “I would be lying if I said it wasn't daunting, but it's far more exciting to get the chance to get into the meat and gristle and the guts and glory of it all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I know all about being the queer child who wasn't always embraced and wasn't always accepted, who then grew into a teenager and a man who wasn't always embraced and accepted.

On the tour, Lola will be played by Johannes Radebe and Newtion Matthews on Thursday's matinee performance.

"At this chapter in my life, it's about understanding that acceptance has to come from yourself first.”

Limited tickets are currently on sale.

Newtion said: “I've had a few moments walking in heels in advance of being in Kinky Boots, including classes as a dancer. Now it's about strengthening the ankles and doing the exercises so that I'm able to really stomp it out."

For further ticket details, go to www.stocktonglobe.co.uk/shows/kinky-boots