Here’s how you can become Hartlepool’s next Member of UK Youth Parliament

The elections will take place in January/February next year and any 11-18 year old can vote or run for MYP.

The MYP works with youth groups, councillors and decision-makers on the issues that matter most to constituents, attending local and regional meetings and being involved in a range of campaigns, projects and events.

The outgoing Hartlepool MYP, Ash Khan, said: “Being part of the Youth Parliament is an amazing experience where you can meet new people and truly make a difference.

Throston Youth Centre will host one of the briefing events for young people interested in standing in the elections.

“Mostly the role is about helping improve Hartlepool but that’s not all we do. I have been to votes and conventions about the environment, education, knife crime and much more – all of which have ended in a new law being passed by the Government or an old one being changed.

“You can have a chance to speak before governors, MPs and the Prime Minister. You can truly make a change.”

Members of the Youth Parliament are elected every two years by other young people in their local area.

Young people interested in standing in the election should read the information pack at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/myp-information-pack.

They should then come along to one of two briefing events taking place on Monday, November 29, at Throston Youth Centre from 5pm to 7pm and on Tuesday, November 30, at Rossmere Youth Centre from 5pm to 7pm.

Candidates need to register to stand in the election by noon on Friday, December 10.

