A group of young Hartlepool cricketers celebrated success in a national cricket tournament.

Seaton Carew Cricket Club’s Jacob Dene, George Riches and Henry Riches as well as Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Bella Sirs, Jake Reddivari and Josh Reddivari all “played a significant role” in helping the Cleveland Schools under-12s team win their first Minor Counties Cricket Foundation Festival (MCCF) in Ipswich at the end of July.

This was the 25th anniversary of the tournament and the first year the Cleveland team won.

Chris Smith, Hartlepool Junior Cricket Club chairperson, said: “Hartlepool Cricket Club has a strong record of providing players to represent Cleveland Schools Cricket Association over the years, with numerous players travelling to the MCCF festivals.”

He added: “All three players have immense potential and it is testament to their coaches at both Hartlepool Cricket Club and Cleveland Schools Cricket Association that they are able to produce strong performances consistently.

“Our congratulations to the rest of the squad on what was an historic victory."

Paul Frankland, Seaton Carew Cricket Club treasurer, said: “Watching Jacob, Henry and George grow from six-year-olds in our All Stars and Dynamos soft ball cricket programmes to now representing our club and Cleveland and Durham in high-quality cricket has been incredibly exciting.

"Their dedication, drive to improve and the support they've received from coaches has been outstanding.

"We must also acknowledge the invaluable commitment of their parents who get them to numerous matches each week – something that should never be underestimated.

“We look forward to many more exciting performances from them, both at club and representative levels.”