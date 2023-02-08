Seaton Carew Golf Club, in Tees Road, have just named Mick Chalk and Jane Longhorn in the roles.

In 1997, Mick and Jane were recognised for their outstanding service by the club and made club captain and lady captain.

Now, 26 years later, the pair have been teamed together again as Seaton Carew Golf Club’s club president and lady president.

Mick Chalk and Jane Longhorn who have been newly appointed club president and lady president.

Mick said: “It was great to serve alongside each other in 1997 and it’s an amazing coincidence that, after all this time, we’re back as a team representing this great golf club."

He added: “Surprisingly, despite all the years we’ve been members, I’ve never actually played golf with her.”

Jane said: “Mick and I have always enjoyed working together and it’s wonderful that we are now part of the current team helping to take the club and course forward to an exciting future.”

In 2011, Jane was the first female to be elected club captain and is still one of a small number of women across the country to have been given that honour.

Reminiscing about their time together, Jane said: “Mick and his good friend, John Hall, used to caddy for members of Seaton’s mixed pairs team in which I played.”

Seaton Carew Golf Club, which was founded in 1874 and currently stands as the 10th oldest golf club in England, is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024.