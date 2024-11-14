Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two top Hartlepool bands are set to play in one of the town’s most iconic venues.

Organisers of the town’s Wintertide Festival are inviting people to join them for a night of homegrown music at St Hilda’s Church on Sunday, November 24.

Town bands Machiner and Crescent will perform in the beautiful historic surroundings. Doors open at 4.30pm for a 5pm start.

Wintertide Festival organisers said: “This evening of Hartlepool talent kick's off our new year-round engagement programme shining a light on the creative talents across Hartlepool.

St Hilda's Church, Headland Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“Don't miss out on this amazing event filled with good vibes and great music.”

Members of the Wintertide team will also be at the church during the day when visitors can find out about their plans for 2025’s three-day festival and learn how to get involved.

It is now held every other year on the Headland.

Tickets for Machiner and Crescent are on sale now at eventbrite.co.uk.