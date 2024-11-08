Locals are invited to bring their dancing shoes and warm up their voices as Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s Christmas pantomime comes to town in December.

Aladdin and the Hartlepool Monkey appears at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, from Wednesday, December 11, until Sunday, December 29.

This year’s Christmas pantomime is produced by AJ Theatrical Productions, which has brought the magic of pantomime to the Town Hall Theatre for the past five years.

Audiences are invited to join Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie and of course the mischievous Hartlepool Monkey as they navigate exciting adventures and discover the true power of love and friendship.

This year sees a host of familiar pantomime favourites return to Hartlepool

They include Gary Martin Davis as the much-loved Dame, Anthony Turner as the villainous Abanazar and Katelyn Edwards as Princess Jasmine.

Comedian Phil Walker will also join the cast as Wishy Washy and John Browning as Aladdin.

Hartlepool’s very own hip hop dance crew Ruff Diamond is also returning to the stage to perform some of their new and upcoming moves.

The cast of Aladdin and the Monkey ahead of this year's Christmas panto at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

John said: “This is my third panto but my first as the lead so I am very excited for that.

"I think playing Aladdin is an achievement in itself. Not for the fact of being in a panto but from Aladdin going from begging to becoming a prince.

"Growing up as a kid, I felt like I related to Aladdin a lot.”

John has spent the last six years on cruise ships performing in a number of productions, his most recent being Royal Caribbean Cruises’ production of The Wizard of Oz.

Phil said: “This is my 23rd panto and my second in the North East.”

Phil, who is also a children’s book author, continued: “I spent part of my childhood here. I went to school in Peterlee so I am looking forward to being back in the area.”

Tickets start at £18 and are available online, along with details of individual performance times, at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/events/aladdin-and-the-hartlepool-monkey/, in person at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, or by calling the box office on (01429) 890000.