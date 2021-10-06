Host of rewarding volunteer opportunities open in Hartlepool

People of all ages and from all backgrounds are wanted to help individuals and communities.

Tracy Harvey, the new volunteer co-ordinator at Hartlepool Borough Council’s community hubs, is looking for volunteers for a variety of unpaid roles.

They include being a Digi Buddy to help people gain digital skills, helping in a coffee bar or community kitchen, outdoor environmental work and helping Hartlepool’s Street Ambassadors.

Community Hub Central, York Road Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Other possibilities are helping with a beach wheelchair scheme, supporting beach cleans and litter picks, helping to distribute surplus food, running children’s play activities, poetry and reading groups, and helping in Community Hub Central’s new Fab Lab technology suite.

Tracy, who is based at Community Hub Central, in York Road, said: “We’d love to hear from anyone who has a bit of time on their hands and who may not have considered volunteering before but is keen to help others and get more involved in our Hubs and the wider community.

“They’ll be joining a great team and as well as the satisfaction of helping others, they’ll make new friends and broaden their own skills and experience.

“We can provide training, and who knows – we might even be helping someone gain the experience they need to find their ideal job.”

To find out more call Tracy on (01429) 806906 or 07977 347208, or email [email protected]

People can also call into Community Hub Central during an open week taking place on Monday, October 11, Wednesday, October 13, Thursday, October 14, and Friday, October 15, between 10am-4pm.

