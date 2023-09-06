Watch more videos on Shots!

Andrew Mitchell has been working alongside renewable energy firm 0800 Repair, part of PHS Home Solutions, and Hartlepool Borough Council to make his his 1930s home the greenest in the town.

He has had an extensive collection of solar panels fitted and has also received funding to install several energy-saving measures through a Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme, administered by Hartlepool Borough Council and installed by 0800 Repair.

Mr Mitchell, an IT consultant and massage therapist, said: “I bought this house as a blank canvas, as it was built in the 1930s with no energy efficiency measures in mind. I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint and go as green as possible.

From left, Andrew Mitchell, Keith Hume and John-Paul White.

"I was made aware that gas is responsible for 13% of all UK carbon emissions, so I decided to have the gas supply taken out.”

Mr Mitchell installed the solar panels himself and was lucky enough to take eco-measures before the cost-of-living crisis hit.

He said: “I’m now in a lucky position where I generate more energy than I use. I hope this will help inform other people to take a similar approach in both saving money and being sustainable.”

The council was able to offer funding to Mr Mitchell through the HUG scheme, which was a fund established by the government as part of their carbon reduction strategy.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Mr Mitchell’s dynamic approach to being energy efficient and saving money is an example for us all, but also highlights the government’s and the council’s commitment to energy efficiency and proactive approach to tackling the causes of climate change.”

Erik Coates, energy services director at PHS Home Solutions, said: “We’re proud to have worked alongside Mr Mitchell and the council on this project.

"These grants can help people like Mr Mitchell to become more sustainable. What he is doing is commendable and forward-thinking.