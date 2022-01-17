How Hartlepool men can get fit and watch Pools for free

Hartlepool Borough Council has joined forces with Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation and the EFL Trust to launch Fit Poolie as part of the trust’s national Fit Fans programme.

Free football tickets are also on offer for everyone who completes the course.

The free 12-week initiative is open to men of all ages and will combine classroom sessions on nutrition and lifestyle changes with physical activity.

Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

It gets underway on Monday, January 24, at Hartlepool United FC’s Suit Direct Stadium.

To be eligible, men must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 28+ and have a waist measurement of at least 38 inches.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, Craig Blundred, said: “A healthy weight is important at any stage of life.

"Becoming overweight or obese increases our risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, some cancers and serious illness from Covid.

“This initiative aims to help people lose weight and provide them with the support they need to adopt healthier lifestyles in the longer-term.

“We are delighted to be working with Hartlepool United FC which has a tremendous fan base, and the EFL Trust to reach out to local people.”

The initiative will include a walk around Hartlepool United FC’s Suit Direct Stadium and a player appearance.

Everyone who completes the course will receive two free tickets for a Hartlepool United match.

Places on the programme are limited and anyone who is interested in taking part can register at www.efltrust.com/fitfans

