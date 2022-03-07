The painting of an eagle is pictured nestled between two Crystal Palace shirts in the reception area of the ground after Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust board co-optee Ron Harnish took it down to London when he went to support Pools at the clubs’ FA Cup fourth round clash earlier this year.

Palace, who won the tie 2-0, are also nicknamed The Eagles.

Terry, 63, who paints at the Artrium charity’s studio, in Park Road, said: “I was very, very pleased that they appreciated my painting of this eagle.

Ron Harnish with a member of staff at Crystal Palace and the painting.

"I’m very pleased beyond words that somebody like Crystal Palace has appreciated my piece of work.

"It just makes me feel so, so proud, that I’ve done something that somebody has been appreciated.”

Terry brought the painting to the trust at the end of 2021 and it was placed behind the bar at the Corner Flag.

On the eve of the match with Crystal Palace, Terry and Ron spoke over the phone and Terry suggested they should present the painting to Crystal Palace.

Artist Terry Alexander working on his next painting./Photo: Frank Reid

As Terry wasn’t able to travel all the way down to Selhurst Park, Ron agreed to take the piece of art with him to London.

He told Terry’s story to a member of staff when he got to the stadium – and they were happy to accept the donation.

Ron said: "We went down to Palace and presented it to them.

"They thought it was very, very good, they were very pleased. They said it was a nice gesture.”

Terry paints at the Artrium studio on Park Road./Photo Frank Reid

He added: "We were just happy Palace were happy to accept it.“

Terry wrote a later to Crystal Palace to thank them and has said he would love to go down and see it himself.

The retired gardener, who suffered a stroke in 2018 and is not able to travel on his own very far, added: "I would love to go down and see it.

"I’m over the moon. I’m thrilled to bits. It’s such a wonderful thing."

