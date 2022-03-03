Graeme Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux along with Frankie and Ian Monaghan.

Hartlepool United fans pose for pictures with Papa John’s Trophy ahead of Rotherham United semi final

Excitement has started to build up ahead of Hartlepool United’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:30 am

A coveted spot at Wembley is within reach as Pools get ready to face League One leaders Rotherham United next week.

The match will see Hartlepool United try to book their spot at Papa John’s Trophy final in what is expected to be a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium.

And supporters were able to get a picture with the trophy on Tuesday, March 1, as well as meet Pools manager Graeme Lee and striker Luke Molyneux.

1. Shiny trophy

Graeme Lee and Luke Molyneux looking at The Papa John's Trophy .

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Graham Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux along with Bailey Bates and The Papa Johns Trophy at The Suits Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Graeme Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux along with Bailey Bates and The Papa John's Trophy.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Proud supporters

Pools fans (left to right) Jack Egglestone, Aiden Field and Morgan Buck pose for a photo with Graeme Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux (right).

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Posing with the trophy

The Papa John's Trophy was at Suits Direct Stadium during the EFL's media tour.

Photo: Frank Reid

