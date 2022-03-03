The match will see Hartlepool United try to book their spot at Papa John’s Trophy final in what is expected to be a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium.

And supporters were able to get a picture with the trophy on Tuesday, March 1, as well as meet Pools manager Graeme Lee and striker Luke Molyneux.

See photos of the special day in our gallery below.

1. Shiny trophy Graeme Lee and Luke Molyneux looking at The Papa John's Trophy . Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Graham Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux along with Bailey Bates and The Papa Johns Trophy at The Suits Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Graeme Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux along with Bailey Bates and The Papa John's Trophy. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Proud supporters Pools fans (left to right) Jack Egglestone, Aiden Field and Morgan Buck pose for a photo with Graeme Lee (left) and Luke Molyneux (right). Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Posing with the trophy The Papa John's Trophy was at Suits Direct Stadium during the EFL's media tour. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales