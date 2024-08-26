Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £300,000 of government funding has been awarded to clean up streets and make them safer in a Hartlepool neighbourhood.

Over £335,000 is being ploughed into measures to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in Victoria ward – which saw the worst of the recent violent disorder – in the Home Office’s Safer Streets 5 programme.

It involves agencies including Hartlepool Borough Council, neighbourhood police and community groups join forces to bring down crime in hot spot areas.

And project leaders say getting residents on board is key to making it a success.

Thomas Carroll and Martin Jones with Cllr Karen Oliver (chair of neighbourhood services), Phil Hepburn (HBC) Cllr Gary Allen, Cllr Brenda Harrison, Nicholas Stone (HBC) and police and crime commissioner Matt Storey. Picture by FRANK REID

Measures already carried out in Victoria Ward include improving security to 36 alley gates, installing new street lighting at alley gates, and deploying new mobile CCTV cameras.

There will also be a big push around rubbish and fly-tipping, burglaries, and improving the appearance of a number of long-term empty properties with special new painted screens.

The council has made two key appointments to drive the programme in the ward.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey. Picture by FRANK REID

Community cohesion officer Martin Jones, who works alongside environmental projects officer Tom Carroll, said: “Residents are proud to live in Victoria ward and don’t want to move.

"They just want to see slight changes. The Safer Streets project demonstrates the power of agencies working together to reduce crime.”

Working with the local residents is also key, added Martin.

He and Tom will also help resident groups in the area apply for grants from a Neighbourhood Fund.

Project supporters, including Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, the Salaam Community Centre, Hartlepower, and housing provider Thirteen, attended an official project launch for the project.

It is the fifth time that additional Safer Streets funding has been secured by the office of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner since 2020.

New commissioner Matt Storey praised the work done in Victoria ward so far which he said has contributed to a decrease in antisocial behaviour in June and July.

"I think the more of this funding we can get and lever it into Victoria ward, which desperately needs, it is critical,” he said.

Cllr Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said residents “have a right to feel safe” walking the streets and in their own homes, and appealed to Mr Storey to fight for more funding which he said he would.