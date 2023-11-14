How the number of Hartlepool United followers in America just keeps on growing
Town businessman Paul Gough last year launched his unofficial group of adopted Poolies last year.
Now he has added to the numbers at his latest business event in Florida.
Mr Gough, the owner of Paul Gough Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and who lives in Orlando, Florida, also has a growing international media business which specialises in coaching physios and personal trainers.
Almost 300 PTs and business owners descended on Orlando for the three-day event.
Following a similar gesture at a previous get together earlier this year, around 20 blue and white Pools shirts were distributed to those attending.
Mr Gough said afterwards: “We had people attending from the UK, Australia and right across America and around 50 of them were wearing Pools tops.
“People who got their shirts last year came back with them and this is getting bigger and bigger.
"It’s a shame Pools lost while the event was on, but it didn’t put that much of a damper on things.
“I know of the USA Pools group who used to regularly meet up in New York to watch and listen to games.
“But this is on a different level and it grows with each event.
“There’s been a lot of talk of late about the possibility of an American takeover at Pools.
“Who knows? At a time when the club is actively up for sale, these might just be the American business owners to step up and get involved.”