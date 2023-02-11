How to apply for National Lottery cash to celebrate the Coronation in Hartlepool

The ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey at the start of an additional bank holiday weekend.

Nationwide events to celebrate the landmark event include the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, and The Big Help Out community activity on Monday, May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Lottery funding of up to £10,000 is available to community groups for events and activities through the National Lottery Awards For All programme.

The Coronation for King Charles III takes place on May 6.

But with applications taking up to 12 weeks to process, council chiefs in Hartlepool are urging community groups to apply quickly.

Denise McGuckin, Hartlepool Borough Council’s managing director, said: “Hartlepool has a very strong tradition of community celebration and the Coronation of His Majesty The King will be a national and Commonwealth celebration like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is inviting community groups to bid for Lottery money to help them with events and activities over the Coronation Weekend and, if they haven’t already done so, I would very much encourage them to apply.”

The Coronation Big Lunch, which is organised by the Eden Project, encourages communities to come together and get to know each other better. For more details, visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com

The Big Help Out is organised nationally by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

For more details, go to www.thebighelpout.org.uk